Bradford man arrested and charged in drug bust

Charges laid against a 21 year old man after a search warrant at a residence in Bradford. South Simcoe Police executed the warrant and found a large quantity of drugs and cash; Among what was found a variety of prescription drugs, heroin, cocaine, hashish and marijuana. The charges including Trafficking, possession for the purpose and possession of a controlled substance. The man also breached one of his conditions from an outstanding drug charge. He’ll appear in Barrie court for a bail hearing.