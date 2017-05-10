Listen Live

Bradford Ex-Husband Up On Charges After Bar Visit and Rollover

Police Say Suspect Violated Bail Order and Fled From Crash Scene

By News

An ex-husband is facing a few charges after police say he showed up somewhere he shouldn’t be. Just before 1:00 Wednesday morning, South Simcoe Police were called to a restaurant in Bradford, where a woman there said her ex had been drinking at the bar and harassing her. She claims he smashed her cellphone before leaving. Police say he’s on a bail condition that prohibits him from contacting her or drinking alcohol. Around 5:30 police heard a man had ran from the scene of a pickup truck rollover at Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad, later learning both suspects were the same. Police tracked the 30-year-old man down at his Bradford home, and charged him appropriately.

Related posts

Helmets For Kids Campaign Launches at Two Area Schools

Woman Arrested After Phony Fifty Used at Alliston Walmart

Great View Along Barrie’s Waterfront Helped Put Handcuffs on Suspect

Attempted Theft Of Meat Caught on Video

Suspect Sought in “All Time Low” Theft

Floods, Tornadoes, Chemical Spills – Are You Prepared?

City of Barrie’s Affordable Housing Strategy On Schedule

Fentanyl Taken in Keswick Pharmacy Robbery

Barrie Woman Discovers She’s Got a Luxury Vehicle In Her Name