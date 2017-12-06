Bradford Company Expanding

MiTek Canada is growing in Bradford-West Gwillimbury. It’s broken ground for a new, larger manufacturing facility near Highway and County Road 88. “Bradford West Gwillimbury is an ideal location to manufacture and transport our world-class products,” said Mike Sandbrook, President of MiTek Canada. “The advantages of new employment lands along Highway 400, along with a strong local labour pool, made it an easy decision to expand our operations and locate our new manufacturing facility here.” The new building will combine MiTek’s Bradford and Thornhill operations, adding another 60 jobs to its already 140 strong workforce.