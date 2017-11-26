Bracebridge Man Charged with Three Counts of Assault
One count of assault and two counts of sexual assault
A 58-year-old Bracebridge man was charged and arrested by Peel Regional Police in connection with three incidents of assault and sexual assaults.
Peel Regional Police arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday night, in response to a call involving the alleged assault and sexual assault of three women at the airport.
He was charged with one count of assault and two counts of sexual assault. He appeared in court on Saturday for a bail hearing.