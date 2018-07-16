Boy Pulled From Water At Barrie Water Park

A 12-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after being pulled Sunday afternoon from the water at the Splash On Water Park on Kempenfelt Bay.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to park off Centennial Beach around 5:15.

The boy was taken to RVH, then rushed to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto with a police escort.

Barrie Police would like to speak with others who were at the park about what happened in the lead up to the rescue. Anyone who has not already spoken to police is asked to call 705-725-7025 ext. 2129.