Listen Live

Boy Found Safe Following Hour Long Search of Innisfil Woods

Lad Found a Few Kilometres Away

By News

A young lad is okay, after a tense nearly hour long search in Innisfil. South Simcoe Police say an argument with his dad sent the youngster running from home late last evening, unprepared and under dressed for the weather, the police were called in. The South Simcoe Police K9 unit and Simcoe County Paramedics began a search of the wooded area nearby, a York Regional Police helicopter was even dispatched, but was not needed. The boy was found just under an hour later, several kilometres away from home. Luckily, frostbite had not set in.

Related posts

OSPCA Update Status of Moonstone Dog Sled Investigation

Serious Injuries Reported Following Crash Between Bus and Van

The Rap Sheet

City Hall Warns of Door-To-Door Scam Artists

Winterfest: A Perfect Time To Learn About Climate Change And What Barrie’s Doing About It

Beer And Cider Coming To More Stores Near You

Getting Psyched Up for the Polar Plunge

Toilet Tissue Temper Tantrum

Six Charged in Five Points Drug Raid