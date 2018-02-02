Boy Found Safe Following Hour Long Search of Innisfil Woods

A young lad is okay, after a tense nearly hour long search in Innisfil. South Simcoe Police say an argument with his dad sent the youngster running from home late last evening, unprepared and under dressed for the weather, the police were called in. The South Simcoe Police K9 unit and Simcoe County Paramedics began a search of the wooded area nearby, a York Regional Police helicopter was even dispatched, but was not needed. The boy was found just under an hour later, several kilometres away from home. Luckily, frostbite had not set in.