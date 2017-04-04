Booze Infused Ice Cream Is A Real Thing

Dreams really can come true – and this proves it!

Maybe we’re late to the party, so apologies in advance is this is something you’ve already heard of or tried, but Haagen-Dazs recently released a new line of flavours called “Haagen-Dazs Spirits”. What you’re thinking is exactly correct – it’s ice cream infused with alcohol.

The flavours include Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie, Vodka Key Lime Pie, Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti, Rum Ginger Cookie and Whiskey Chocolate Truffle.

These flavours are available in Canada, they’ve been spotted on the shelves at Wal-Mart, Metro and London Drugs.

Have you tried any of them? Which was your favourite?