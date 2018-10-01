BONUS Birthday Bash Chances

As we roll into October, we are now approaching close to the half way point of entering to win passes to ROCK 95’s 30th Birthday Bash which means there are still tons of opportunities to win your way into the big private party featuring Our Lady Peace and Colin James coming up a little later this fall.

If you’ve been having trouble getting through on the phone lines, be listening for “bonus” chances to win all this month. This week, there are three different opportunities for you to enter to win additional passes.

On Tuesday (and every Tuesday up to the Birthday Bash) play “Tradio” with the ROCK 95 Morning Crew. Have something around the house you’d like to trade away for Birthday Bash passes? Call the Morning Crew Tuesday mornings with your “trade” offer. If they select your item, you get the passes!

This Wednesday, ROCK 95 will be live at the Rama Moccasin and Smoke Shop between 1 and 4pm with a draw for Birthday Bash passes to follow. On Thursday, we’ll be at Zehrs in south Barrie (Yonge St. and Big Bay Point Road) for our annual Turkey Drop in support of the Barrie Food Bank. On Thursday between 7am-7pm, with every turkey donated, you’ll get an entry for that day’s draw from the people who participated. So, it’s a great cause and also an extra chance for you to win passes to the Bash as well.

Plus, there are still tons of opportunities to call in to win on-air as well, so be listening for your next chance to call in and score yours!