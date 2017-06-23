Bono and The Edge in Ottawa on July 1st

Rock 95 gave away tickets to the U2 concert tonight in Toronto, but Bono and the Edge from U2 will be spending even more time this side of the border. The U2 frontman and guitarist will be in Ottawa for Canada 150 celebrations next week.

Incredible news! Bono and The Edge from @U2 will be joining us on Parliament Hill on July 1 for #CanadaDay! Don’t miss it! #canada150 pic.twitter.com/R8mtDuXZjr — Capital Experience (@capital_exp) June 23, 2017

CTV Ottawa previously detailed the other artists playing at Parliament Hill on Canada Day. They include Gordon Lightfoot, Serena Ryder and Walk off the Earth.