Bonnie & Clyde Need YOUR Help Naming Their Babies

Remember the famous capybaras that escaped High Park Zoo last summer? Bonnie and Clyde?

Well they are now proud parents to triplets, and the zoo wants our help to name the babies.

Please help us name the three Capybara pups. Visit the High Park Zoo website, scroll down and fill in your names. https://t.co/gRpMPZ47CV — High Park Zoo (@HighParkZoo) April 18, 2017

The only catch is they’re not sure if they are male or female yet, and unfortunately they won’t know for some time until they’re older, so they’re asking for unisex names.

High Park Zoo staff will make a short list of names and we get vote on them starting May 8.

You can put in your suggestions up on the zoo’s website.

(Image Source: Toronto Parks And Trees Foundation/High Park Zoo Toronto. Video Courtesy of CityNews Toronto)