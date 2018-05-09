Bond Head Heritage site

Bradford West Gwillimbury is examining ways to make Bond Head a Heritage site. The town, along with heritage planning consultants Archaeological Research Associates (ARA) are conducting a Heritage Conservation District Study. An Open House will happen tonight from 6 until 8 at the Bond Head Hall on 2892 County Road 27. The purpose of the study, which is being supported of the Town’s Heritage Committee, is to determine the best way to preserve the heritage value. Your input will be critical to the research phase of this project.