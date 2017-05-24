Bon Jovi Addresses Grads

Associated Press went backstage with Bon Jovi just before he delivered a surprise performance at a commencement ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University. The school won a national contest about who could generate the most social media buzz and Bon Jovi brought out an original song to perform on the occasion.

The graduation-themed song Reunion song appears on Bon Jovi’s 2016 album This House is Not for Sale. He says he’s very proud of the song about graduation and whatever happens on life’s journey. The rocker had some great advice for the graduating students adding “the great thing is the journey is about to happen. You may take some twists and turns along the way that lead you to somewhere you never even dreamed of going.”

Here he is performing and also backstage prior to the performance at Met Life Stadium prior to the performance with some life advice for students.