Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect For Washago

A boil water advisory issued for Washago remains in effect for a second day.

It was issued Tuesday by the Township of Springwater due to a watermain break. Township officials were hoping to have the work completed and pressure restored by Tuesday afternoon.

That did not happen.

Residents are advised to boil water rapidly for a minimum of one minute before use.

Water for consumption must be boiled. This includes but is not limited to:

Personal hygiene

Brushing teeth

Handwashing

Food preparation

Drinking water

Hand washing of dishes

Water supply for household animals

Showering for adults and teens in water that has not been boiled is acceptable. Children should be sponge bathed or showered with a handheld showerhead, avoiding the face.

Dishwashers with a hot setting are safe for use.

Laundry can be done with water that has not been boiled.

When in doubt, use boiled water.

Water may be discoloured until the situation is rectified.