Body Pulled From Grand River Near Belwood

The body of a child has been pulled from the Grand River near Belwood, ten kilometres downstream from where three-year-old Kaden Young was swept from his mother’s arms during a flood in February. OPP say a fisherman found the body around 3 pm Saturday.

While police are awaiting results of an autopsy before releasing an identity, this statement has been posted on Kaden’s mother’s Facebook page: “Good morning. We are wanting to thank everyone that has helped in the efforts to bring our Son Kaden home. It has been a long extremely draining two months of searching and now has finally come to an end. The amount of support was absolutely incredible and we really can’t thank everyone enough. Funeral arrangements are being finalized and I will post the details this coming week.”

Hundreds of people had been searching the river since Kaden disappeared.