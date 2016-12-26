Body Of Snowmobiler Recovered

Police have recovered the body of a snowmobiler who went through the ice near Penetanguishene Bay on December 23rd. An OPP helicopter unit and the Southern Georgian Bay Marine Unit located the body of a 25 year old female on December 24th BUT due to dangerous conditions police were unable to make a safe recovery. Police were able to recover the body December 25th..

They are warning other snowmobilers that many area lakes are not completely frozen and therefore are unsafe due to open water.