Bob Seger performs Eagles flawlessly

This week, The Kennedy Center tribute show heralded the selection of five Honorees who received the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors. Recipients honored at the 39th annual celebration of the arts are: Argentine pianist Martha Argerich, rock band the Eagles, screen and stage actor Al Pacino, gospel and blues singer Mavis Staples, and musician James Taylor.

This was the highlight of the night! We feature The Eagles today on The Legendary Lunch!