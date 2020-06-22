Listen Live

Bob Saget on a Hot Sauce Bottle?

Does Danny Tanner even like hot sauce?

By Funny, Weird and Wonderful

In today’s case of “once-you-see-it-you-can’t-unsee-it”, Bob Saget has expressed confusion over the similarity between his face and the face of the Cholula Hot Sauce Mascot.

Some reactions were surprised…

 

…but not everyone was pleased by “Bob Saget’s face” on the Cholula Hot Sauce bottle.

Umm no, @bobsaget get a life and stay away from my #hotsauce https://t.co/O4trEeTyUh

What do you think? Does it look like him… or more like John Stamos?

CC Image Courtesy of Mike Mozart via Flickr

Related posts

Inconveniently placed fast food restaurants!

Watch: Amy Poehler & Seth Meyers Bring Back “Really?!?!”

WATCH: Hilarious Weather Blooper

Google Doodle Hides a Musical Secret!

Fans Not Happy with New Nashville Predators Jerseys

WATCH: London, Ontario’s Newest Celebrity

University Offers Classes on How to Go Viral

New Man Bun Ken Doll Is Now A Thing

Marvel announces Rock Inspired Comic Covers