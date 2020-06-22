Bob Saget on a Hot Sauce Bottle?
Does Danny Tanner even like hot sauce?
In today’s case of “once-you-see-it-you-can’t-unsee-it”, Bob Saget has expressed confusion over the similarity between his face and the face of the Cholula Hot Sauce Mascot.
Seriously, I do not remember posing for this. pic.twitter.com/BRIyyInM3n
Some reactions were surprised…
…but not everyone was pleased by “Bob Saget’s face” on the Cholula Hot Sauce bottle.
Umm no, @bobsaget get a life and stay away from my #hotsauce https://t.co/O4trEeTyUh
What do you think? Does it look like him… or more like John Stamos?
