A newdraft of Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for his iconic 1965 song “Like a Rolling Stone” is up for auction, thanks to Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles. This version was handwritten in 2017 and has been authenticated by Bob Dylan’s manager.

In 2014, lyrics that were believed to be from an early draft were auctioned by Sotheby’s and were sold for a whopping $2.05 million. Thwere described then as “the only known surviving draft of the final lyrics for this transformative rock anthem.” It included, as well as Dylan’s stray thoughts and doodles.

Bidding for the lyrics starts at a cool $125,000. A signed Blonde on Blonde album is also up for auction, with bidding beginning at $5000.