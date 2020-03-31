Bob Dylan Is Ready To Accept His Nobel Prize

One of the greatest songwriters of all-time, Bob Dylan, is set to accept his Nobel Prize later this week while passing through Stockholm to perform, the Swedish academy has finally confirmed.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature in October but was unable make his way to Stockholm to accept the award due to other commitments at the time. Now that the time is right, Dylan will accept the award from the Academy this weekend with no media present, as requested.

“The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend,” professor Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Academy said in a blog post.

“The Academy will then hand over Dylan’s Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal, and congratulate him on the Nobel Prize in Literature. The setting will be small and intimate, and no media will be present; only Bob Dylan and members of the Academy will attend, all according to Dylan’s wishes.”

In order to receive the $900,000 that goes along with the award, Dylan will have to deliver a lecture. The singer-songwriter is expected to send a tape version by the June deadline.