Bob Dylan Announces Summer Tour Dates
He Makes A Stop In Barrie In July
Ahead of the release of his covers album Triplicate on March 31st, Bob Dylan has announced he will embark on a North American tour this summer – including a stop in Barrie!
The six-week leg of Never Ending Tour kicks off June 13th in Port Chester, New York. Dylan and his band will play 18 shows in Canada, starting in Kingston on June 27th. They’ll stop in Barrie for a show at the Barrie Molson Centre on July 2nd. The tour will wrap up July 27th in Victoria, BC.
Tickets for the latest set of tour dates go on sale March 24th.
Bob Dylan Tour Dates
June 13-15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
June 18 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
June 21 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
June 24 – Kingston, NY @ Hutton Brickyard
June 25 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
June 27 – Kingston, ON @ Rogers K-Rock Centre
June 29 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre
June 30 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell
July 2 – Barrie, ON @ Molson Centre
July 4 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
July 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 6 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
July 12 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
July 14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
July 15 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place
July 17 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
July 18 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Canalta Centre
July 19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 21 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encanta Events Centre
July 22 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre
July 24 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
July 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 27 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre
