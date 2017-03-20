Bob Dylan Announces Summer Tour Dates

Ahead of the release of his covers album Triplicate on March 31st, Bob Dylan has announced he will embark on a North American tour this summer – including a stop in Barrie!

The six-week leg of Never Ending Tour kicks off June 13th in Port Chester, New York. Dylan and his band will play 18 shows in Canada, starting in Kingston on June 27th. They’ll stop in Barrie for a show at the Barrie Molson Centre on July 2nd. The tour will wrap up July 27th in Victoria, BC.

Tickets for the latest set of tour dates go on sale March 24th.

Bob Dylan Tour Dates

June 13-15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

June 17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

June 18 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

June 21 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

June 24 – Kingston, NY @ Hutton Brickyard

June 25 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

June 27 – Kingston, ON @ Rogers K-Rock Centre

June 29 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

June 30 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell

July 2 – Barrie, ON @ Molson Centre

July 4 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

July 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 6 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

July 12 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

July 14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

July 15 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place

July 17 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

July 18 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Canalta Centre

July 19 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 21 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Encanta Events Centre

July 22 – Prince George, BC @ CN Centre

July 24 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

July 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 27 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre

