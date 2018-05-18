Boating Season Officially Underway

Police want to kick off this boating season safely after Ontario hit an 8-year-high for water related fatalities in 2017.

Today (Friday) is the launch of the safe boating campaign for local police. Constable Jim Peter’s, with the Marine Unit at Barrie Police, says they will be out patrolling Kempenfelt Bay and Lake Simcoe this long weekend.

Peters wants everyone to carry boating safety kits and check their vessels mechanics.

He says the little things matter, like having your kits set up properly with working batteries.

He also cautions boaters about drinking and the rules around that.

In Ontario: passengers may consume alcohol on board a boat in so long as it has a permanent toilet, cooking facilities, sleeping facilities and it is anchored or docked.

Peters hopes boating enthusiasts practice common sense this year and begin the season on a safe note.

Last boating season saw 31 deaths on the water, up from 23 in 2016. The leading cause in each of the past two years was attributed to falling overboard and in 42 of those incidents the victims were found not (or not properly) wearing a personal floatation device.