Blue Rodeo, The Flaming Lips And More To Headline Elora Riverfest
This Year Marks The 10th Anniversary Of Riverfest
This summer marks the 10th anniversary of one of Ontario’s premier music festivals, Riverfest Elora. This morning, organizers shared their 2018 lineup with headliners The Flaming Lips, Carly Rae Jepsen, Blue Rodeo and July Talk. Also added to the lineup are Wolf Parade, Dear Rouge and Bedouin Soundclash. Full lineup below.
The festival is returning to Bissel Park in Elora Ontario, August 17th-19th. Tickets are on-sale now! Riverfest Elora will also be hosting a number of after parties with acts from Grand Analog, Eamon Mcgrath, Future Peers, and more. Head to Riverfest Elora’s website for full details.
Friday, August 17th, 2018
July Talk
Wolf Parade
Cuff The Duke
Julie & The Wrong Guys
Ariana Gillis
New Swears
Royal Castles
Friday After Parties:
Grand Analog
Future Peers
Eamon Mcgrath
The Eclectic Vinyl Orchestra
Ellen Froese
FXRRVST
Rich Burnett
Groova
Saturday, August 18th, 2018
The Flaming Lips
Carly Rae Jepsen
Born Ruffians
Donovan Woods
The Beaches
Rawlins Cross
Sam Coffey & The Iron Lungs
Moon Hooch
RALPH
The Creepshow
Heartstreets
The Dill
The Sorority
Madison Galloway
The Bearskins
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Blue Rodeo
Dear Rouge
Bedouin Soundclash
Rich Aucoin
The Flatliners
Carole Pope
Weaves
Land Of Talk
Haviah Mighty
Leeroy Stagger
Les Deuxluxes
Ellevator
Alanna Gurr & The Greatest State
Lee Watson
Bonnie Trash
cleoptatrick