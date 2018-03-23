Blue Rodeo, The Flaming Lips And More To Headline Elora Riverfest

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of one of Ontario’s premier music festivals, Riverfest Elora. This morning, organizers shared their 2018 lineup with headliners The Flaming Lips, Carly Rae Jepsen, Blue Rodeo and July Talk. Also added to the lineup are Wolf Parade, Dear Rouge and Bedouin Soundclash. Full lineup below.

The festival is returning to Bissel Park in Elora Ontario, August 17th-19th. Tickets are on-sale now! Riverfest Elora will also be hosting a number of after parties with acts from Grand Analog, Eamon Mcgrath, Future Peers, and more. Head to Riverfest Elora’s website for full details.

Friday, August 17th, 2018

July Talk

Wolf Parade

Cuff The Duke

Julie & The Wrong Guys

Ariana Gillis

New Swears

Royal Castles

Friday After Parties:

Grand Analog

Future Peers

Eamon Mcgrath

The Eclectic Vinyl Orchestra

Ellen Froese

FXRRVST

Rich Burnett

Groova

Saturday, August 18th, 2018

The Flaming Lips

Carly Rae Jepsen

Born Ruffians

Donovan Woods

The Beaches

Rawlins Cross

Sam Coffey & The Iron Lungs

Moon Hooch

RALPH

The Creepshow

Heartstreets

The Dill

The Sorority

Madison Galloway

The Bearskins

Sunday, August 19, 2018

Blue Rodeo

Dear Rouge

Bedouin Soundclash

Rich Aucoin

The Flatliners

Carole Pope

Weaves

Land Of Talk

Haviah Mighty

Leeroy Stagger

Les Deuxluxes

Ellevator

Alanna Gurr & The Greatest State

Lee Watson

Bonnie Trash

cleoptatrick