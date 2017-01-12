Listen Live

Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson Set For Acting Debut On Vikings

Most Viking Player

By Entertainment, Sports, Videos

One-time American League Most Valuable Player and Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will make his acting debut on the January 18 episode of HISTORY’S Vikings.

Donaldson will guest star as Hoskuld, a “viking warrior of great skill.” The two-time all-star filmed his scenes for the episode, titled “Revenge,” in Ireland in January of 2016.

So tune into Vikings next Wednesday for a welcome distraction from the Blue Jays’ seemingly on-again, off-again negotiations with slugger Jose Bautista.

Related posts

WATCH: New ‘Prison Break’ Season 5 Trailer

Five Things to get you Excited About Star Wars Episode VIII

Are we living in an alternate universe?

WATCH: Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody Played on an Organ

Your Band Could Open for Bon Jovi

WATCH: How To Be A Human

WATCH: Horrifying 100 Car Pileup On 401 Caught On Camera

Kingston Frontenacs To Honour The Tragically Hip

Award Season is Underway