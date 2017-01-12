Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson Set For Acting Debut On Vikings

One-time American League Most Valuable Player and Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will make his acting debut on the January 18 episode of HISTORY’S Vikings.

Donaldson will guest star as Hoskuld, a “viking warrior of great skill.” The two-time all-star filmed his scenes for the episode, titled “Revenge,” in Ireland in January of 2016.

So tune into Vikings next Wednesday for a welcome distraction from the Blue Jays’ seemingly on-again, off-again negotiations with slugger Jose Bautista.