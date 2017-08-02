Blue Jay Fan Wanted In Connection to Convenience Store Theft
Man Wearing Blue Jays Swag Caught On Camera
A snatch and grab at a Barrie convenience store and police say the perp was caught on camera. Around 2:00 in the morning of July 19th, Barrie Police say a man went into the Mac’s at Dunlop and Mulcaster, grabbed what he could, and ran. The suspect is described as:
- Male
- white
- 25 – 35 yrs
- Heavy build
- 6’0”
- Dark beard and goatee
- Wearing a grey “Blue Jays” toque, blue “Blue Jays” t-shirt and dark shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to Constable He of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025, ext.2667, khe@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.