Blue Jay Fan Wanted In Connection to Convenience Store Theft

A snatch and grab at a Barrie convenience store and police say the perp was caught on camera. Around 2:00 in the morning of July 19th, Barrie Police say a man went into the Mac’s at Dunlop and Mulcaster, grabbed what he could, and ran. The suspect is described as:

Male

white

25 – 35 yrs

Heavy build

6’0”

Dark beard and goatee

Wearing a grey “Blue Jays” toque, blue “Blue Jays” t-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable He of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025, ext.2667, khe@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.