Blink 182, Beck Headline Chicago’s RiotFest 2018 Lineup
Elvis Costello, Sum 41, Arkells and More To Play Douglas Park In September
Riot Fest unveiled its first wave of artists for the three-day festival set for September 14-16 at Chicago’s Douglas Park. Headliners include Blink 182, Beck, Elvis Costello, Interpol, Father John Misty, Blondie, and more.
The lineup is stacked, with artists such as Cat Power, Liz Phair, Arkells, Incubus, Johnny Marr, GWAR and Bad Religion included. Check out the complete list of announced artists below.
Visit Riot Fest’s website for tickets and information.