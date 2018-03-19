blink-182 Announces “Kings Of The Weekend” Las Vegas Residency

blink-182 is heading to Sin City. The pop-punk trio has announced a residency deal with the Palms Casino in Vegas, called “The Kings Of The Weekend“.

The show looks like it will be typical blink. In a statement, bassist Mark Hoppus said “When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’ Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The “Kings Of The Weekend” show will kick off May 26th and run select weekends through November 17th. Click here for more details.