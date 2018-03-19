Listen Live

blink-182 Announces “Kings Of The Weekend” Las Vegas Residency

At The Palms Hotel Casino

By Music, Videos

blink-182 is heading to Sin City. The pop-punk trio has announced a residency deal with the Palms Casino in Vegas, called “The Kings Of The Weekend“.

The show looks like it will be typical blink. In a statement, bassist Mark Hoppus said “When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’ Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.

The “Kings Of The Weekend” show will kick off May 26th and run select weekends through November 17th. Click here for more details.

Related posts

Watch: Queens Of The Stone Age Share New Video For ‘Head Like A Haunted House’

Watch: The Killers Cover Oasis’ “Wonderwall” At Lollapalooza Chile

Shia LaBoeuf is Starring in a Movie About Shia LaBoeuf but he Won’t be Playing Shia LaBoeuf