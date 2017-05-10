Blink-182 and Linkin Park are now Blinkin Park. The bands are co-headlining two shows this summer in a mini-tour they’re calling “Welcome to Blinkin Park”.

To celebrate their (temporary) amalgamation, Blinkin Park made a Funny or Die video about the first date.

Blink-182 released a new album last year and Linkin Park is releasing a new album later this month called “One More Light”.

How great would it be if they collaborated on a Blinkin Park album?