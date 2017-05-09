Bleeker Wins Fourth Consecutive LoudWire Cage Match

Orillia’s own Bleeker has put a little winning streak together on LoudWire’s Cage Match. They’ve blown past their competition 4 times now!

Their song “Highway” defeated Incubus’ “Nimble Bastard”, Through Fire’s “Breathe” Radkey’s “Dark Black Makeup” and now they’ve also taken down Avatar and their song “New Land“.

Can they go 5-for-5? They’re up against Alter Bridge and their newest offering “My Champion“. You can vote for Bleeker here until May 15th.