Orillia’s own Bleeker is seeing a lot of well-deserved success this year. They were nominated for a Juno for Breakthrough Group of the Year, and now, their single “Highway” is being featured on Loudwire’s Cage Match.

Bleeker is up against¬†Incubus’ latest offering, “Nimble Bastard”.

We have until April 17th to help these guys win! Vote here!