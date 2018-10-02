Listen Live

‘Black Mirror’ to Get Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Episode

Netflix is rolling out the interactive episode in December

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

If you’ve watched Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ you know that anything is possible. That will especially be the case when season five drops in December. One of the episodes will be a choose-your-own-adventure episode!

Netflix has attempted choose-your-own style shows before as part of their children’s programming where viewers have 10-15 seconds to make choices in episodes using the remote or video game controller. The adult content is slightly more challenging to program because the scenarios are more complex, but Netflix says they will be rolling it out by the end of the year.

[via Bloomberg]

