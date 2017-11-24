Black Friday Bargains – Tread Carefully

Black Friday. Bargains. A few to be had for sure but shop carefully, especially if you have your eye on a new laptop. The cheap ones, for $300-$400 may not be a bargain, in the long run, says Aaron Weston at Northern Protocol in Barrie…

Buying one of these units, says Weston, means you may be in the market for another new laptop next Black Friday. A better bet, he says, would be the #100 or $200 discount on a machine regularly priced at $900 or more. Weston also recommends you avoid shopping online, better to go to the store and play with the machines on display, check their quality and how responsive it is to your needs. He offers more advice in our interview below…