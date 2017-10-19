Billy Joel Expecting His Third Child at Age 68

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Joel are expecting their second child together. He confirmed the news over the weekend speaking with The Belfast Telegraph saying the baby is due next month.

Billy and Alexis have been together since 2009 and tied the knot in 2015. They already have a 2-year-old daughter Della Rose Joel. Billy has another 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

He told UPI that he’s excited to spend a lot of time with his baby. “I was thinking about that. I’m probably going to be able to spend more time with this kid than most people are able to spend with their children, because I don’t have a regular job. I could be a stay-at-home dad for as long as I can stay alive.”

(cover photo via slgckgc flickr)