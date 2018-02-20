Billy Corgan Shares The Names Of Eight New Smashing Pumpkins Tracks

It’s been a whirlwind of news following the band after they announced their upcoming tour ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright’ coming to North America in summer 2018.

Although the band stated that they would be performing songs off their first five albums, some new tunes may find their way on the setlist. Founding member, Billy Corgan, spilled the tea on Instagram yesterday that they will be heading to Malibu to “sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs” for 8 new tracks!

The post ended with Corgan listing the names of the songs: “Alienation”, “Travels”, “Silvery Sometimes”, “Solara”, “With Sympathy”, “Marchin’ On”, “Knights of Malta”, and “Seek and You Shall Destroy”.

Remaining members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha have not recorded music together since TSP’s double album from 2000, Machina. It’s safe to say they’ll be well rested and ready to rock after an 18 year break from each other!

(Photo by JORDAN CAMERON via Flickr)