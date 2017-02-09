Bill Murray To Perform At Toronto Royal Conservatory Gala

Internet superstar Bill Murray is coming to Toronto this fall for a night of fun, to celebrate the Royal Conservatory of Music. The 2017-2018 Season kick-off will see Murray dancing, singing and reading, at the beautiful Koerner Hall.

He’ll be joined onstage by his friend, cellist Jan Vogler, who’ll be performing pieces by Bach, Piazzolla, Ravel, and Bernstein “in this evening where music and literature meet in a clash of words and notes,” says the event.

You can watch the legendary comedian/actor read passages from Hemingway, Capote, and Mark Twain, “dance a tango, and sing on the Koerner Hall stage” on October 13th.

For more information and ticket details, check the Royal Conservatory of Music’s website.

Image courtesy Siebbivia Wiki Commons