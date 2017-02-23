Big Wreck Barrie Show SOLD-OUT!

Big Wreck is currently touring North America in support of their new album Grace Street, the band’s 5th studio album, and their first collaboration with co-producer Garth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers).

The band’s front-man, singer-songwriter Ian Thornley says the album takes listeners to a place that musically no other Big Wreck album has gone before. The fans seem to agree, and their shows have been selling-out along the tour and it was just announced yesterday that the Barrie show has sold-out as well.

If you wanted to go to see Big Wreck, but missed getting tickets, there are a couple of chances left for you this week to win a pair of tickets to the show. Be listening for the Rock Quiz with Tim Westin during the Legendary Lunch this week for your chance to win!

Big Wreck, with Ascot Royals, and From the Ruins perform Friday night at Maverick’s Music Hall in downtown Barrie presented by ROCK 95 and ImpactLive.ca The tour wraps up March 13th in Fredericton, New Brunswick.