Big Feastival Full Schedule
The full schedule for musical and chefs is out!
The Canadian premiere of The Big Feastival takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in the township of Oro-Medonte. The feel-good food and music festival was started in Britain by Jamie Oliver. The full schedule for musical acts and chefs at the Big Feastival has been released.
Music Main Stage
*Concerts begin at 11am on Saturday and Sunday*
Saturday:
Famous Players (DJ Set) – 11:00-11:35 AM
Splash’N Boots – 11:50 AM-12:20 PM
Fred Penner – 12:35-1:05 PM
The Beaches – 1:50-2:20 PM
The Elwins – 2:40-3:25 PM
Choir! Choir! Choir! – 3:45-4:30 PM
Wintersleep – 5:00-5:45 PM
Magic! – 6:20-7:20 PM
The Strumbellas – 7:50-8:50 PM
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals – 9:30-11:00PM
Sunday:
Fawn Big Canoe (DJ Set) – 11:00-11:35 AM
Splash’N Boots – 11:50 AM-12:30 PM
Repartee – 2:00-2:30 PM
Dwayne Gretzky – 3:00-3:45 PM
Dragonette – 4:10-4:55 PM
Basia Bulat –5:25-6:15 PM
De La Soul – 6:45-7:45 PM
OK GO – 8:15-9:15 PM
Weezer – 9:45-11:00 PM
Big Kitchen
*Hosted by Abbey Sharp. Seats will fill up on a first-come, first served basis*
Saturday:
Matthew Demille – 11:00-11:30 AM
Ted Corrado – 12:00-12:30PM
Michael Hunter – 1:00-1:30 PM
Victor Barry – 2:00-2:30 PM
Vikram Vij – 3:00-3:30 PM
Rob Gentile – 4:00-4:30 PM
Chuck Hughes – 5:00-5:30 PM
Sunday:
Aimée Wimbush Bourque – 11:00-11:30 AM
Alexandra Feswick – 12:00-12:30 PM
Dennis the Prescott – 1:00-1:30 PM
Matt Dean Pettit – 2:00-2:30 PM
Carl Heinrich – 3:00-3:30 PM
Derek Dammann – 4:00-4:30 PM
Danny Smiles – 5:00-5:30 PM
The Cooking School
The Cooking School offers a unique hands-on experience to participate in an interactive culinary session with top chefs and culinary experts.
*Sign-up on-site; sessions will fill up on a first-come, first serve basis*
Saturday:
Hosted by: Rachel Bies
Aimée Wimbush Bourque – 11:00-11:30 AM
Vikram Vij – 12:15-12:45 PM
Claudia Bianchi and Justin Cournoyer – 1:30-2:00 PM
Rob Gentile – 2:45-3:15PM
Dennis the Prescott – 4:00-4:30 PM
Alexandra Feswick and Ted Corrado – 5:15-5:45 PM
Danny Smiles – 6:30-7:00 PM
Sunday:
Hosted by: Paul Lillakas
Amy Rosen – 11:00-11:30 AM
Matt Dean Pettit – 12:15-12:45PM
Victor Barry – 1:30-2:00 PM
Chuck Hughes – 2:45-3:15 PM
Michael Hunter – 4:00-4:30 PM
Matthew DeMille – 5:15-5:45 PM
Derek Dammann – 6:30-7:00 PM
The Harvest Table
*Get up close and personal with top chefs and culinary experts for hands-on demos, talks and tastings at the Table Sessions.
Saturday:
Hosted by: Paul Lillakas of Canadian Living
Sourdough Secrets with Homestead Artisan Bakery – 11:30-12:00 PM
Q&A with Rob Gentile – 12:30-1:00PM
Shaken Iced Teas & Cool Lemonades with Canadian Living – 1:30-2:00PM
Q&A with Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles – 2:30-3:00PM
Up Your Bar Game: Mixology Tips and Tricks with Kinsip House of Fine Spirits – 3:30-4:00 PM
Superfoods from the Hive (and Saving the Bees) with Bee Keepers Natural – 4:30-5:00 PM
Q&A with Vikram Vij – 5:30-6:00 PM
Jacob’s Creek Wine Tasting – 6:30-7:00 PM
Sunday:
Hosted by: Alanna Lipson of Canadian Living
Rise & Grindz with Joe Friday – 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Q&A with Claudia Bianchi & Justin Cournoyer – 12:30-1:00 PM
Bitters 101 with Kinsip House of Fine Spirits – 1:30-2:00 PM
Sarafino Olive Oil Tasting – 2:30-3:00 PM
Pump Up Your Pantry with Joel MacCharles of WellPreserved.ca – 3:30-4:00 PM
Q&A with Dennis the Prescott – 4:30-5:00 PM
Q&A with Michael Hunter – 5:30-6:00 PM
Jacob’s Creek Wine Tasting – 6:30-7:00 PM