Big Feastival Full Schedule

The Canadian premiere of The Big Feastival takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in the township of Oro-Medonte. The feel-good food and music festival was started in Britain by Jamie Oliver. The full schedule for musical acts and chefs at the Big Feastival has been released.

Music Main Stage

*Concerts begin at 11am on Saturday and Sunday*

Saturday:

Famous Players (DJ Set) – 11:00-11:35 AM

Splash’N Boots – 11:50 AM-12:20 PM

Fred Penner – 12:35-1:05 PM

The Beaches – 1:50-2:20 PM

The Elwins – 2:40-3:25 PM

Choir! Choir! Choir! – 3:45-4:30 PM

Wintersleep – 5:00-5:45 PM

Magic! – 6:20-7:20 PM

The Strumbellas – 7:50-8:50 PM

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals – 9:30-11:00PM

Sunday:

Fawn Big Canoe (DJ Set) – 11:00-11:35 AM

Splash’N Boots – 11:50 AM-12:30 PM

Repartee – 2:00-2:30 PM

Dwayne Gretzky – 3:00-3:45 PM

Dragonette – 4:10-4:55 PM

Basia Bulat –5:25-6:15 PM

De La Soul – 6:45-7:45 PM

OK GO – 8:15-9:15 PM

Weezer – 9:45-11:00 PM

Big Kitchen

*Hosted by Abbey Sharp. Seats will fill up on a first-come, first served basis*

Saturday:

Matthew Demille – 11:00-11:30 AM

Ted Corrado – 12:00-12:30PM

Michael Hunter – 1:00-1:30 PM

Victor Barry – 2:00-2:30 PM

Vikram Vij – 3:00-3:30 PM

Rob Gentile – 4:00-4:30 PM

Chuck Hughes – 5:00-5:30 PM

Sunday:

Aimée Wimbush Bourque – 11:00-11:30 AM

Alexandra Feswick – 12:00-12:30 PM

Dennis the Prescott – 1:00-1:30 PM

Matt Dean Pettit – 2:00-2:30 PM

Carl Heinrich – 3:00-3:30 PM

Derek Dammann – 4:00-4:30 PM

Danny Smiles – 5:00-5:30 PM

The Cooking School

The Cooking School offers a unique hands-on experience to participate in an interactive culinary session with top chefs and culinary experts.

*Sign-up on-site; sessions will fill up on a first-come, first serve basis*

Saturday:

Hosted by: Rachel Bies

Aimée Wimbush Bourque – 11:00-11:30 AM

Vikram Vij – 12:15-12:45 PM

Claudia Bianchi and Justin Cournoyer – 1:30-2:00 PM

Rob Gentile – 2:45-3:15PM

Dennis the Prescott – 4:00-4:30 PM

Alexandra Feswick and Ted Corrado – 5:15-5:45 PM

Danny Smiles – 6:30-7:00 PM

Sunday:

Hosted by: Paul Lillakas

Amy Rosen – 11:00-11:30 AM

Matt Dean Pettit – 12:15-12:45PM

Victor Barry – 1:30-2:00 PM

Chuck Hughes – 2:45-3:15 PM

Michael Hunter – 4:00-4:30 PM

Matthew DeMille – 5:15-5:45 PM

Derek Dammann – 6:30-7:00 PM

The Harvest Table

*Get up close and personal with top chefs and culinary experts for hands-on demos, talks and tastings at the Table Sessions.

Saturday:

Hosted by: Paul Lillakas of Canadian Living

Sourdough Secrets with Homestead Artisan Bakery – 11:30-12:00 PM

Q&A with Rob Gentile – 12:30-1:00PM

Shaken Iced Teas & Cool Lemonades with Canadian Living – 1:30-2:00PM

Q&A with Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles – 2:30-3:00PM

Up Your Bar Game: Mixology Tips and Tricks with Kinsip House of Fine Spirits – 3:30-4:00 PM

Superfoods from the Hive (and Saving the Bees) with Bee Keepers Natural – 4:30-5:00 PM

Q&A with Vikram Vij – 5:30-6:00 PM

Jacob’s Creek Wine Tasting – 6:30-7:00 PM

Sunday:

Hosted by: Alanna Lipson of Canadian Living

Rise & Grindz with Joe Friday – 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Q&A with Claudia Bianchi & Justin Cournoyer – 12:30-1:00 PM

Bitters 101 with Kinsip House of Fine Spirits – 1:30-2:00 PM

Sarafino Olive Oil Tasting – 2:30-3:00 PM

Pump Up Your Pantry with Joel MacCharles of WellPreserved.ca – 3:30-4:00 PM

Q&A with Dennis the Prescott – 4:30-5:00 PM

Q&A with Michael Hunter – 5:30-6:00 PM

Jacob’s Creek Wine Tasting – 6:30-7:00 PM