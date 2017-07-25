Bicycle Stolen From Holly Rec Centre Bike Rack

A suspected bike thief has been caught on camera. Barrie Police say someone lifted the bicycle right out of the bike rack at the Holly Recreation Centre around 3:00 last Tuesday afternoon. The bicycle is described as:

BMX Specialized

Grey frame

brown seat

Skull graphics are printed on both the frame and seat.

The suspect is described as:

Male

white

Wearing a black baseball hat, black t-shirt, shorts, shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Claus of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2649, aclaus@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS