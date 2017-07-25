Listen Live

Bicycle Stolen From Holly Rec Centre Bike Rack

Suspect Caught on Camera

By News

Bike Thief Caught on Video SurveillanceA suspected bike thief has been caught on camera. Barrie Police say someone lifted the bicycle right out of the bike rack at the Holly Recreation Centre around 3:00 last Tuesday afternoon. The bicycle is described as:

  • BMX Specialized
  • Grey frame
  • brown seat
  • Skull graphics are printed on both the frame and seat.

The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • white
  • Wearing a black baseball hat, black t-shirt, shorts, shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Claus of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2649, aclaus@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

