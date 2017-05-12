Best Wines Under $10 for Mothers Day

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching and what do all moms love more than her own children!? You guessed it! WINE!

Now you don’t have to break the bank to impress your momma this Mothers Day! The LCBO provides a wide selection of great wines that look impressive but cash in at under $10! Here’s a list of our favorites.

Reds:

1. Misterio Malbec ($9.25) Argentina

That’s right, a Malbec under $10! This beauty is a dark ruby colour. Aromas of dark berry are sure to please as well as toasted vanilla and oaky spices. This is a medium-bodied wine that is fruity and will give you all the warm toasty feelings.

Pairs well with: Lean cuts of meat (ie. Flank, sirloin and skirt steak).

2. Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon ($9.95) Australia

This one cuts it kinda close… But its oh-so good! This Cab Sav is a deep red purple colour and full bodied. Aromas of mulberry, eucalyptus and spicy oak tones which add to the wonderful experience this wine brings!

Pairs well with: Lamb, roasted vegetables and cheeses.

3. Château des Charmes Cabernet Merlot VQA ($6.50) Canada

Soooo affordable! This Cab Merlot is a deep ruby with hints of blueberry, currant and toasty oak. This wine is easy drinking with smooth flavours and a tart finish.

Pairs well with: Italian dishes, pasta, thin crust pizza.

4. Alianca Bairrada Reserva ($9.00) Portugal

If you haven’t tried many out of country wines, this is a good one to start with and its very reasonably priced! With this wine you’ll get a nice ruby red colour and aromas of blackberry and different spices. It’s a nice medium bodied wine with really flavorful hints of blackberry! A total crowd pleaser on a budget!

Pairs well with: Beef or turkey chili, vegetable curry and ribeye steaks.

5. Pelee Island Merlot ($8.95) Canada

A total classic, Pelee Island makes some fantastic wines, this wine will prove that.

A medium ruby colour with a light-bodied crisp taste, you’ll get flavours of berry and plum.

Pairs well with: Some chicken dishes, pasta, pretty much anything!

Whites:

1. Citra Pinot Grigio Terre di Chieti ($8.95) Italy

This super light and crisp pinot grigio is the perfect wine to make into a spritzer or to just sip on while you’re hanging out with mom! It’s refreshing and light with hints of lemon.

Pairs well with: Chicken, light pasta, vegetables, try it in sangria!

2. Navip Riesling ($8.90) Serbia

A nice sweet wine to finish off desert after Christmas dinner maybe? This Riesling is light and fruity with full bodied flavours of ripe pear and floral aromas.

Pairs well with: Fish, curry, sweets.

3. Two Oceans Sauvignon Blanc ($8.95) South Africa

This wine will make you feel like you’re at the ocean while the snow starts to pile up. Aromas of pink grapefruit and fresh lemons this light-medium bodied wine is sure to please with easy drinking flavours like citrus and gooseberry.

Pairs well with: Chicken, fish, pastry appetizers.

4. Santa Carolina Chardonnay ($5.45) Chile

This light chardonnay is an easy drinking that is great to introduce to someone who isn’t well versed in the world of wines, and its super affordable!

Light tropical aromas and flavours of apple and a tangy lemon finish makes this wine one of our favourites!

Pairs well with: Pasta, pizza, sweets, try it in sangria!

5. Sogrape Mateus Rosé

Now this one is neither a White or a Red, but a little something in between for those who can choose between the two! Also a great way to introduce reds into your life. What a beautiful pink colour this rosé is delicious! Hints of strawberry and raspberry and fruity aromas, this wine has a soft finish but will leave you and your guests in awe! Also, the bottle is super pretty.

Pairs well with: Sweets, poultry and all on its own!