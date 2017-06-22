Best Free Stuff on Barrie Kijiji (Week of June 19th)
You can get this stuff, right now... if you want...
We saved you some time and skimmed through Kijiji for the best stuff that you can grab this weekend on Kijiji. This is what we found.
Free brand new stretcher
Excuse me sir or madam, why do you own a stretcher?
FREE FIREWOOD
I mean you cut all of that wood, so wouldn’t that make you a tree expert?
Can you help
Wait… cockroaches like laundry detergent?
Free
I double-dog-dare you to just take the bin.
Partition walls
For all of your “building the best fort in the office” needs.
“Curious” by Brittany Spears 100mL Perfume – Brand New
This was in the free section. It is clearly not free. I’m more curious about the type of person that would respond to a classified ad about Britney Spears perfume and pay $20 for it. I want to know if this person even exists.
Skids
Skids of what?
BONUS:
Wanted: Lost wedding ring
Yeah… “lost it”. Likely story.