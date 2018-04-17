Best Buddies Pierre Destine Tournament

Holy Trinity’s Best Buddies club recently hosted the annual Pierre Destine Tournament. Best Buddies is a club that invites students in all grades to spend time with some of the disabled students at Holy Trinity Catholic High School (HTR) in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Best Buddies clubs from other schools in the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board came to HTR to participate in a soccer tournament. Holy Trinity’s Best Buddies club placed 3rd out of all teams in the school board.

The Holy Trinity Best Buddies Club practised during any free time they had and that hard work paid off. The team placed third in the tournament after facing some strong teams from the other schools in the district. Mrs McDonald, one of the teachers who help run the Best Buddies club at Holy Trinity said, “They put so much work into this tournament and it paid off. I am proud of our team.” For next year’s Pierre Destine Tournament, Holy Trinity’s Best Buddies club will aim for first place.