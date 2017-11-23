Best Black Friday Record Store Day Releases

The thought of Black Friday shopping can be pretty overwhelming, but for music lovers, Record Store Day means the best day of the year (even if it comes twice a year). It brings tons of exclusive releases, and your best chances at snagging hard-to-find items. Lucky for you, we’ve taken all of the guess work out of it. Here’s our list of what you should be on the look out for this Black Friday Record Store Day.

The Greatful Dead Records Collection

A post shared by Grateful Dead (@gratefuldead) on Oct 20, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

This box set is going to feature five highly sought-after LPs from The Grateful Dead. Coming from the years in between leaving Warner Bros and signing with Arista, LPs Wake Of The Flood, From The Mars Hotel, Blues For Allah, and double album Steal Your Face were born of the bands own Grateful Dead label.

Sublime – 40 Oz To Freedom

A post shared by SUBLIME OFFICIAL (@sublime) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Originally released in 1992, Geffen Records is re-releasing the LP on two picture discs, and you can first get your hands on it this Black Friday Record Store Day. The first disc is pressed with the image of the original 40z sun logo, and the second disc features images from the original 92 release.

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 – “FREEZE ME”/”KEEP IT REAL DUMB”

A post shared by DEATH FROM ABOVE (@dfa1979) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

This 7″ clear vinyl features an unreleased B-Side from DFA 1979. There’s only going to be 3000 copies released for this Black Friday Record Store Day, so make sure you’re on careful lookout for this one if you’re a fan of Death From Above.

The Byrds – You Movin/Boston

A post shared by inthemomentrecords (@inthemomentrecords) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:39am PST

These are the earliest surviving versions of Gene Clark’s “You Movin'” and “Boston”. Only 1500 copies of the limited edition colored vinyl will be released.

Janis Joplin’s Greatest Hits

A post shared by Janis Joplin (@janisjoplin) on Nov 16, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

This album hasn’t been released on vinyl in 27 years. The limited edition green smoke vinyl features “Me And Bobby McGee,” “Summertime” & “Cry Baby.”

For a full list of participating record stores near you, click here.