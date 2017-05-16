Bending a Parking Meter Back into Shape in Three Minutes Flat

Some real cool innovation at the City of Barrie. Highlighted at a presentation for council last night, a parking meter post straightener made by City employees Cory Graves, and Gary Doiron. Cory stopped by the station to say straightening these things used to be a big job.

And now?

The device is made from some metal plating, a chain, some hydraulics, and sweat, but it’s expanding on existing ideas so can’t be patented. Still, the plans for the device are being shared among other municipalities, and Cory is excited their creation is getting some use.