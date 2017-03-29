Listen Live

BEING BREAST-FED DOESN’T MAKE YOU SMARTER

There’s overwhelming consensus that breast-feeding is the optimal way to feed an infant. It has […]

By Uncategorized

There’s overwhelming consensus that breast-feeding is the optimal way to feed an infant. It has many known health benefits, but there’s still debate about how it may influence kids’ behavior and intelligence. A new study finds that children who are breast-fed for at least 6 months have less hyperactive behavior by age 3 compared with kids who aren’t breast-fed. But the same research also finds that breast-feeding doesn’t necessarily lead to a cognitive boost. The study of 8,000 children in Ireland found that overall, the breast-fed kids score a tad higher, but the difference isn’t large enough to be of any significance.

Related posts

You’ll Be able to Travel Anywhere in Canada for $150 This Summer

Super Mario Themed Bar Opens in D.C.

The Scientific Secret to Living a Long and Happy Life

WATCH: Two Surfer bros Ask City Council for a 12-foot Statue of Paul Walker

Val Kilmer Can’t Stop Tweeting About Cate Blanchett

Win Weekend Passes To Wayhome!

Woman Finds Diamond in Hard-Boiled Egg

Top 10 Crazy MLB Ballpark Foods of 2017

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Public Memorial to be Live Streamed Saturday