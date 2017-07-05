Listen Live

Behind the Music of Game of Thrones

The seventh season premieres on July 16th!

By Entertainment, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

Ramin Djawadi has a stacked CV. He has composed a slew of scores for various television and movies including Pacific Rim, Iron Man, Prison Break, Westworld and Game of Thrones.

HBO has released a featurette in anticipation of the seventh season of Game of Thrones detailing Djawadi’s musical creation process. His method of setting music to the visuals of the show is fascinating.

WARNING: This video contains several spoilers about the later seasons of Game of Thrones. If you are not caught up, you have been warned.

Image courtesy of HBO

Related posts

WATCH: Remember Your First Coke?

Watch: Massive Crowd At Green Day Show Sings “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Robert Downey Jr. may not be an Avenger much longer

New on Netflix for July 2017

Watch: Foo Fighters Debut New Song In Paris

WATCH: The Greatest Hockey Team Intro Ever

Watch: Borg vs. McEnroe

WATCH: Ansel Elgort narrates “A Brief History” of Queen

Watch: Trailer For Tragically Hip Documentary “Long Time Running” Released