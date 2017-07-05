Behind the Music of Game of Thrones

Ramin Djawadi has a stacked CV. He has composed a slew of scores for various television and movies including Pacific Rim, Iron Man, Prison Break, Westworld and Game of Thrones.

HBO has released a featurette in anticipation of the seventh season of Game of Thrones detailing Djawadi’s musical creation process. His method of setting music to the visuals of the show is fascinating.

WARNING: This video contains several spoilers about the later seasons of Game of Thrones. If you are not caught up, you have been warned.

Image courtesy of HBO