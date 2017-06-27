Beer Store launching beer pickup and delivery

The Beer Store is launching online ordering and piloting beer delivery for their stores in Ontario.

BeerXpress.ca is the Beer Store’s new website for organizing beer pick-up and delivery. Only one location in Barrie currently offers pickup (Anne/George at 30 Anne Street South) but you can browse the Beer Store’s selections online and place orders up to three days in advance. Beer delivery currently is being piloted in Scarborough and Ottawa, with more locations to come in the near future. The minimum order size for pick-up or delivery is $20.

For the cities piloting beer delivery, the Beer Store is using independent drivers and charging a fee over and above the cost of product ($9.75 in Scarborough and $8.00 in Ottawa).

CC Image Courtesy of Bess Sadler via Flickr