Listen Live

Beer Theft Suspect Not Bragging About This ‘Six-Pack’

Call Barrie Police or Crime Stoppers with info

By News

Barrie Police are looking for help solving an alleged theft of beer from Loblaws on Bayfield Street.  They say a woman entered the store after 4 o’clock Monday afternoon and placed several ‘tall boys’ in a cardboard carry case provided by the store. She also selected an additional six-pack of beer. Store surveillance video shows the six-pack being concealed in a black shoulder bag. Security staff say the ‘tall boys’ were paid for, but not the six-pack. The suspect is described as:

  • Female, white
  • Mid to late 30’s
  • 5’4″-5’6″, 120 lbs and thin build
  • Long blond hair, brown eyes
  • Large red mark on her right upper arm with a tattoo that begins with the text “Life”
  • Wearing a multicolour shirt, capris jeans and white shoes

Any with information that may help in this investigation is asked to call PC G Danaj of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2746 (email at gdanaj@barriepolice.ca) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Related posts

Johnson Street High Rise Scaled Back

Second Candidate Drops Out Of Barrie-Innisfil PC Race

Province Building New Secure Bike Storage at GO Stations and Carpool Lots

‘Positive’ Hiring Climate Expected In Barrie In 4th Quarter

Teens Charged In Beating Of Another At Collingwood High School

The Rap Sheet

Twelve Year Old Girl Approached By Man In Meaford

Child Advocacy Centre Helps Young Victims Of Abuse In Barrie

World Headlines