Beer Made From Recycled Sewage

It seems like a great idea, would you drink it??

Stone Brewing from San Diego has made a clear commitment to helping our planet. They are recycling waste water that comes from toilets into a Craft ‘pale ale’ Beer.

It’s called, Full Circle Pale Ale and is brewed using water from the Pure Water program in San Diego. It has not yet been made available for public sale but according to those who have tested the beer, it’s hoppy with hints of both caramel and tropical fruit.

In the back of my mind, thinking of toilet water with hints of caramel… Nevermind, I’m sure it’s good!

