Beer In The Front Seat Cupholder

It started when a guy got thrown out of a Hickling Trail party, it ended with criminal charges. Barrie Police were called to the house party just after midnight Wednesday, after partygoers say one man got in a fight with friends there after kicking in the door and throwing a bottle. He had already been thrown out of the party and left in his own vehicle by the time officers got to the scene, but it is believed he drove off drunk. Police tracked him to Grove and Duckworth, where they say he had a can of beer in the car’s front seat cupholder. A 24-year-old Caledon man now faces a few charges including Impaired Driving.