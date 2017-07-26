Beer for Her Is a Real Thing and People are Pissed
It's called Aurosa
Finally! A beer that suits my dainty, slender hands.
A Czech company created a beer called Aurosa. It’s a beer made exclusively for women.
Surprisingly, the beer was created by a woman. It’s being touted as a great millennial travel beer for women because it allows them to discreetly drink beer out of a wine glass.
Here’s the description of the beer from the website:
“Aurosa is a representation of a woman’s strength and a girl’s tenderness. The two contrasting tempers, present in the female essence, are depicted through the elegant design yet the strong, unfiltered taste.”
…what?
Naturally…Twitter is having none of it.
Is ANY of this for me? I'm so confused. #beerforher pic.twitter.com/f6bxUE8pwP
— Caroline Mair (@PlusuneFrambois) July 13, 2017
Wait…All this time I've been drinking (& enjoying-gasp!) beer FOR MEN??? #beerforher https://t.co/6Fh2SN6jPg
— Jennifer Barrett (@JBarrettNYC) July 20, 2017
Finally! A beer that suits my delicate girlie hands. Thanks Aurosa. May I have a straw ? Cause I have lipstick. #beerforher #wtf pic.twitter.com/qoNaDwA3m8
— Hoppy Hours (@hoppyhoursblog) July 22, 2017