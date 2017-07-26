Listen Live

Beer for Her Is a Real Thing and People are Pissed

It's called Aurosa

Finally! A beer that suits my dainty, slender hands.

A Czech company created a beer called Aurosa. It’s a beer made exclusively for women.

Surprisingly, the beer was created by a woman. It’s being touted as a great millennial travel beer for women because it allows them to discreetly drink beer out of a wine glass.

Here’s the description of the beer from the website:

“Aurosa is a representation of a woman’s strength and a girl’s tenderness. The two contrasting tempers, present in the female essence, are depicted through the elegant design yet the strong, unfiltered taste.”

…what?

Naturally…Twitter is having none of it.

