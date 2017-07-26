Beer for Her Is a Real Thing and People are Pissed

Finally! A beer that suits my dainty, slender hands.

A Czech company created a beer called Aurosa. It’s a beer made exclusively for women.

elegance is timeless #premiumbeer #beerforwomen #lifestyle A post shared by Aurosa (@aurosa_official) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Surprisingly, the beer was created by a woman. It’s being touted as a great millennial travel beer for women because it allows them to discreetly drink beer out of a wine glass.

Here’s the description of the beer from the website:

“Aurosa is a representation of a woman’s strength and a girl’s tenderness. The two contrasting tempers, present in the female essence, are depicted through the elegant design yet the strong, unfiltered taste.”

…what?

Naturally…Twitter is having none of it.

Is ANY of this for me? I'm so confused. #beerforher pic.twitter.com/f6bxUE8pwP — Caroline Mair (@PlusuneFrambois) July 13, 2017

Wait…All this time I've been drinking (& enjoying-gasp!) beer FOR MEN??? #beerforher https://t.co/6Fh2SN6jPg — Jennifer Barrett (@JBarrettNYC) July 20, 2017