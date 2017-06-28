Listen Live

Beaverton Murder Suspect in Custody

Arrest Made in Toronto Following May 26th Stabbing of Two Men

By News

A man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Beaverton. Durham Regional Police say a 24-year-old was arrested in Toronto yesterday in connection to the stabbing death of 21-year-old Joshua Elliot on May 26th. Elliot was found unconscious on the street that night, later succumbing to injury in Orillia hospital. Another victim, a 35-year-old man, had his non-life threatening stab wounds treated at hospital.

Related posts

Council To Decide on Wasaga Distribution Inc. At Mid-July Meeting

Road & Parking Lot Closures for Illuminate Barrie-Snowbirds Show

Illuminate Barrie-Snowbirds Show: Details

Minesing Man to Receive Order of Ontario

Orillia Ward Boundaries Change For 2018 Election

Update: Puppy Returned Safely After Pet Store Robbery In Barrie

Former Teacher At Bear Creek Faces Professional Misconduct, Sexual Abuse Allegations

Canada 150 Celebrations in Simcoe County

Doesn’t Matter How Many Wheels You’ve Got Under You, Drunk Driving Is Drunk Driving