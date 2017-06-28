Beaverton Murder Suspect in Custody

A man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Beaverton. Durham Regional Police say a 24-year-old was arrested in Toronto yesterday in connection to the stabbing death of 21-year-old Joshua Elliot on May 26th. Elliot was found unconscious on the street that night, later succumbing to injury in Orillia hospital. Another victim, a 35-year-old man, had his non-life threatening stab wounds treated at hospital.